Jen Psaki says Trump has ‘no idea’ what’s going on inside his own government

The evidence that Donald Trump has “no idea” about his administration’s actions is “piling up,” according to Jen Psaki. On Wednesday night, the MSNBC host ran through a list of recent moves she says demonstrate that the president doesn’t know “what is going on inside his own government.”

Psaki started by highlighting “Trump’s on-again, off-again tariff policies,” after the president signed an executive order on Monday to extend his trade deal deadline from July 9 to Aug. 1. However, when the president was asked about that extension on Tuesday, he denied making any changes and insisted the deadline had “always been Aug. 1.”

Psaki pointed out that Trump’s own executive order contradicts that claim: He “signed [a] document, declaring that he found it ‘necessary and appropriate’ to change the deadline. But when asked about it just one day later, he says it never happened.”

“The evidence of either his incompetence or ignorance — whatever it may be, maybe a combo — just keeps piling up,” she observed.

Other moves on Psaki’s list included Trump’s embarrassing interaction with the president of Liberia Wednesday and the continuing controversy over a pause in the shipment of weapons to Ukraine.

Even on the issues that Trump claims as “signature” policies, like immigration, Psaki said the president has repeatedly shown the American people “he is completely in the dark.”

Case in point: the mixed messages from the White House in recent days concerning the deportation of farmworkers. Last week, during an appearance in Iowa, Trump said he would be willing to let migrant farm laborers stay in the United States on the condition that their employers vouch for them. But on Tuesday, Trump’s own agriculture secretary, Brooke Rollins, said there would be “no amnesty” for agricultural workers.

“U.S. immigration and labor policy just whipsawed back and forth over the course of just a few days,” Psaki said.

For Psaki, all of the evidence points to one clear conclusion: “Trump has no idea what is going on inside his own government.”

You can watch Psaki’s full comments in the clip at the top of the page.