Republican Randy Fine wins Florida’s 6th District despite fierce Democratic competition

Republican Randy Fine has won the special election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, prevailing in the longtime Republican stronghold despite unexpectedly fierce competition from Democrat Josh Weil, NBC News projects.

The special election to fill the seat held by Michael Waltz, who left Congress to become President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, turned out to be unusually competitive. GOP leaders were alarmed that Weil, an educator, had outraised Fine, a state senator, by millions of dollars. Early voting data suggested strong Democratic turnout, though those numbers are typically unreliable indicators of the final results.

Democrats had steered clear of predicting that Weil would flip the seat, but his showing could signal trouble ahead for Republicans. Counties in the 6th Congressional District have long leaned red — Trump, who endorsed Fine, carried the district by more than 30 points in the 2024 election, while Waltz easily won re-election.