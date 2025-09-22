Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Our country is being led by idiots’: Rep. Ilhan Omar responds to threats against her September 20, 2025 / 10:18

Rep. Ilhan Omar blasts failed GOP censure effort: ‘Our country is being led by idiots’

“I feel great sadness as an American that these are the kind of people that the world gets to see representing us,” Omar said on “The Weekend: Primetime.”

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post