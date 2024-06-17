Opinion

‘Clarence Thomas’ signature will be on death certificates’: SCOTUS lifting bump stock ban decried June 14, 2024 / 09:09

Following the justices’ bump stock ruling, will Congress step up?

After Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices struck down a bump stock ban, the focus shifted to Congress. Republicans are already uninterested.

By  Steve Benen

