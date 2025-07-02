The Supreme Court’s recent rulings are a plea to Congress

The Supreme Court has just wrapped up another term that caused heartache in some and glee in others, largely depending on your legal and political ideology. The theme of this term, though, was bigger than just a conservative majority acting like a conservative majority. It was Congress’ failure to assert its authority and its continued decision instead to cede duties and powers to the president.
In every major case involving federal statutes, the court made plain that it would hew narrowly to the language in those statutes. To the extent that people or groups are unhappy with those decisions, the court is saying that’s Congress’ problem to fix, not the court’s.
Let’s start with the biggest and most politically charged case of the term: Trump v. CASA. While the case involves the president’s executive order on birthright citizenship, the justices considered a narrower question: whether, under the Judiciary Act of 1789, a federal judge can issue a nationwide injunction to stop a president’s executive order. Typically, judges have the power to make rulings that affect the people in their courtroom, but not the entire country. The court’s most junior conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett, authored a 6-3 opinion finding that, under the nearly 250-year-old federal law, judges do not in fact have the power to issue broad forms of relief that cover the entire country.
Many viewed the CASA decision as the conservative court handing a win for the Trump administration. Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that, with the ruling, the majority “strips federal courts of the ability to safeguard constitutional rights in the face of nationwide executive overreach.” In the most dire terms, Sotomayor warned that as a result of the court’s decision, “No right is safe in a regime where courts cannot fully protect those before them.”
There’s no doubt that the court’s ruling is a win for any current or future inhabitant of the Oval Office. But nothing in the majority opinion suggested that Congress lacks the power to go back and write a different law explicitly providing federal judges with this power. If we the people want a single federal judge to be able to stop a president’s executive orders, we should ask our elected representatives to pass a law that says so.