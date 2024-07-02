Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Run like you’re afraid of losing’: Biden encouraged to buckle down to come back from weak debate June 29, 2024 / 07:34

Post-debate polls offer a mixed bag for Biden, Trump in 2024 race

How much have the polls changed since last week's debate? The new data is a mixed bag — for both Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post