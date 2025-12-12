Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Know Your Value

“Never Again” is more than remembrance. It’s a mandate to act before hate becomes violence.

OP-ED: Mandana Dayani, an activist, mother and founder of ‘I am a voter,’ shares the lifelong journey that brought her to the nation’s capital to be sworn into the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Board of Trustees this month.

Mandana Dayani poses with her daughters after being sworn in as a trustee to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council on Dec. 8.
Mandana Dayani poses with her daughters after being sworn in as a trustee to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council on Dec. 8.Courtesy Mandana Dayani
By  Mandana Dayani

Mandana Dayani

Mandana Dayani is a business leader, human rights activist, attorney, producer, and the co-founder of I Am A Voter, a national, nonpartisan civic engagement organization. Most recently, she was president of Archewell, the production, audio, and philanthropy company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She is a globally celebrated brand and marketing expert, having led global companies in fashion, entertainment, tech, and impact. Mandana is an outspoken advocate against anti-semitism, recently speaking at the United Nations Special Session on Sexual Violence on October 7 and her video condemning Hamas was viewed over 50 million times.                                                                                                             Mandana was born in Iran and credits her experience immigrating to the United States as a religious refugee as one of the most formative inspirations behind her activism.