Why the White House’s ‘antifa roundtable’ took an exceedingly weird turn

At one point during the White House’s “antifa roundtable,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made comments she treated as important. “One of the individuals we arrested recently in Portland was the girlfriend of one of the founders of antifa,” the secretary boasted, “and we’re hoping as we go after her and prosecute her, we’ll get more and more information about the network.”

For those who watch crime shows on television, the strategy probably sounds familiar: Law enforcement arrests one low-level person, who’s pressured to identify others, as prosecutors work their way up the hierarchy of a larger criminal enterprise.

But while Noem talked about the arrest of an unnamed woman and the administration’s desire to “get more and more information” about the antifa network, the secretary failed to acknowledge one nagging detail: There is no network.

Antifa (to the extent that it exists) is made up of loosely affiliated anti-fascist activists. There is no budget. There is no membership list. There are no offices or headquarters. There are no staffers, leaders or board members. There is no hierarchy for prosecutors to pursue.

And yet, just two weeks after Donald Trump signed a ridiculous executive order designating antifa as a “domestic terrorist organization” (notwithstanding its lack of organization), the president held a roundtable discussion at the White House, which included several Cabinet members, devoted to a far-left entity that hardly exists in any meaningful way.

As the event unfolded, Noem also equated antifa with ISIS, Hezbollah and Hamas, which was every bit as odd as it sounded, given that those radical groups are actually in operation abroad.