Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Shocking video shows ICE shoot Chicago pastor in head with pepper ball October 8, 2025 / 08:45

Why the White House’s ‘antifa roundtable’ took an exceedingly weird turn

Trump administration officials made bizarre claims related to antifa that were rooted in the idea that it’s an actual organization. It really isn’t.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post