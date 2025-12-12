Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Rachel Maddow: Trump’s attacks on immigrants play a key role in his power grab

The “Burn Order” host told Jen Psaki the president may be trying “to turn people in this country against each other” to justify executive overreach.

Maddow: Trump’s attacks on immigrants serve a more sinister purpose December 10, 2025 / 12:57
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.