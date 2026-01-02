Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

A closeup of Donald Trump's right hand is seen as he buttons his jacket behind an American flag.
A view of President Donald Trump's hand as he greets South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the West Wing entrance of the White House on Aug. 25, 2025. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Amid health questions, Trump changes his story in weird and unexpected ways

“I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart,” the president said. “Does that make sense?” Actually, no.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post