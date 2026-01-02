Amid health questions, Trump changes his story in weird and unexpected ways

Recent questions about Donald Trump’s health were hardly unreasonable. The president has, for example, appeared to fall asleep at a couple of White House events, which roughly coincided with a series of exchanges in which he struggled with questions about an MRI he claimed to have had in October, telling reporters he had “no idea” which part of his body was scanned.

Complicating matters, after observers noticed bruises on the Republican’s right hand, the official White House line for months was that frequent handshakes led to discoloration — which seemed vaguely plausible until the problem spread to his left hand.

While it’s possible that there was no cause for concern, Trump’s unfortunate record made it difficult to give him and his team the benefit of the doubt. It was against this backdrop that the president spoke to The Wall Street Journal about these questions, and his comments advanced the story in weird and unexpected ways. From the report:

President Trump is taking more aspirin than his doctors recommend. He briefly tried wearing compression socks for his swelling ankles, but stopped because he didn’t like them. And he regrets undergoing advanced imaging because it generated scrutiny of his health. ‘In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition,’ Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on his decision to get a cardiovascular and abdominal scan in October.

Broadly speaking, there are a handful of key takeaways from the reporting and interview.

Right off the bat, after months in which Trump and the White House said the president received an MRI during a physical exam in October, Trump has changed his story, telling the Journal it was a CT scan. “It wasn’t an MRI,” he said. The article added, “Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, Trump’s doctor, confirmed in a statement to the Journal that Trump had received a CT scan.”

I have no idea whether this revised story is true, though taken at face value, it’s curious that it took the White House three months to clear this up.

As for recent instances in which he appeared to be sleeping during official events, Trump, the oldest elected president in American history, said he’d simply been photographed “blinking.” (There’s reason to believe otherwise.)

The president, the Journal went on to report, “has at times eschewed the advice of his doctors and scoffed at the medical community’s widely accepted health recommendations.” This is especially true when it comes to aspirin, which he chooses to take daily and which apparently causes him to bruise easily. In fact, the president acknowledged applying makeup to his hands to obscure discoloration.

“His skin is so delicate that Pam Bondi, now his attorney general, caused his hand to bleed when she nicked him with her ring while giving him a high-five at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee,” the article noted.