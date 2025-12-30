Opinion

A bruise is visible on the back of U.S. President Donald Trump's right hand during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in the Oval Office.
A bruise is visible on the back of U.S. President Donald Trump's right hand during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in the Oval Office at the White House on Aug.25, 2025, in Washington, D.C. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the bruising in February and she responded, "President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day." Chip Somodevilla / Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House needs a new line on the bruises on Trump’s hands

Given the president’s unfortunate record, he hasn’t exactly earned the benefit of the doubt on questions of medical transparency.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

