The White House needs a new line on the bruises on Trump’s hands

Shortly after Donald Trump began his second term, observers noticed that the president’s right hand appeared to be bruised. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in February that there was no cause for concern, explaining in a statement that he “meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history.”

It was a difficult claim to fact check — no one counts presidential handshakes — but the answer seemed vaguely plausible. Maybe the elderly president had been vigorously pressing the flesh, which in turn led to some visible discoloration.

But in the weeks and months that followed, questions persisted. In fact, earlier this month, after Trump was seen with a bandage on his hand, a reporter asked Leavitt to address the matter anew. “We’ve given you an explanation,” the press secretary responded. “The president is literally constantly shaking hands.”

It’s probably time for the White House to come up with a new explanation. New York magazine reported: