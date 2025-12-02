Opinion

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a White House press briefing.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Nov. 20, 2025 during a White House press briefing.Win McNamee / Getty Images

White House struggles to add clarity to questions about Trump’s recent MRI

A memo from the president’s physician was intended to put the MRI issue to rest. That didn’t happen.

Dec. 2, 2025, 11:15 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

