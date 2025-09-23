Opinion

‘They’re confusing parents across the country’: Dr. Vin Gupta debunks Trump’s link between autism and acetaminophen September 22, 2025 / 07:16

‘Too much liquid’: Trump pretends he’s qualified to give medical advice (he’s not)

Those who tuned in to the president’s event would’ve learned just as much about science if they’d spent an hour staring at a blank wall in the dark.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

