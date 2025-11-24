Opinion

U.S. President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi in the Oval Office.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi on Feb. 05, 2025 in the Oval Office.Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Amateur hour: The White House keeps tripping over its own incompetence

On multiple fronts, Donald Trump and his team are failing for the most embarrassing of reasons: They don’t appear to have any idea what they’re doing.

Nov. 24, 2025, 11:22 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

