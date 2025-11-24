Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.
U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on Oct. 22, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Speaker Johnson wants to make it harder for members to govern by going around him

Discharge petitions offer an opportunity for lawmakers to legislate on their own. No wonder GOP leaders want to “reform” the process.

Nov. 24, 2025, 10:19 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post