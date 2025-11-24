A variety of U.S. House members from both parties spent months pushing Speaker Mike Johnson to let the chamber vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Every step of the way, the Louisiana Republican balked.

Proponents, however, didn’t just lobby the chamber’s leader, they also settled on a strategy that circumvented the speaker’s office: Members launched a discharge petition, knowing that if they could get 218 signatures, they could force a floor vote, whether Johnson liked it or not.

The tactic worked, the measure received 218 signatures, the bill passed easily, and it’s now law.

Complicating matters for the House speaker, the maneuver that was once considered obscure is suddenly becoming rather popular on Capitol Hill. Politico reported:

Over the course of decades, House lawmakers had succeeded only a few times in triggering votes on bills the chamber’s leaders refused to call up. Then Mike Johnson became speaker. On the Louisiana Republican’s watch, the ‘discharge petition’ has caught fire. Rank-and-file lawmakers have managed five times since he won his gavel two years ago to circumvent Johnson’s wishes by getting the 218 signatures needed to force votes on legislation he had blocked — more than in the prior 30 years combined.