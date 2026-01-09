Opinion

Opinion

What RFK Jr. and the USDA’s new food pyramid get wrong

Americans eating 227 pounds of meat a year don't need more protein.

A person's hands are seen holding a display showing the newly announced food pyramid.
A display shows the newly announced food pyramid during a celebration at the Health and Human Services headquarters on Jan. 8, 2026, in Washington, D.C.Kent Nishimura / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By  Brian Kateman

Brian Kateman

Brian Kateman is a co-founder and the president of the Reducetarian Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing consumption of meat, eggs and dairy to create a healthy, sustainable and compassionate world. He is the author of “Meat Me Halfway” — inspired by a documentary of the same name — and the editor of “The Reducetarian Cookbook” and “The Reducetarian Solution.” He is an adjunct professor of environmental science and sustainability at Kean University and teaches environmental communications at Fordham University.