The Trump administration unveiled dietary guidelines this week that flip the food pyramid Americans have known for decades, encouraging greater consumption of protein, particularly meat and dairy.
That’s not exactly what the average American, who already eats 227 pounds of meat a year, needs to hear. The recommendations, the latest work of the Make America Healthy Again movement of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., actually puts health at greater risk.
For one thing, protein is among the few nutrients in which most Americans are not deficient. Health experts widely agree that most of us eat much more protein than necessary. The new pyramid illustration includes a big hunk of steak and a package of ground beef at the top; never mind, apparently, that the American Cancer Society considers red meat to be “probably carcinogenic to humans.” The American Heart Association has long advised people to limit consumption of red meat because of its deleterious health effects, including as a contributor to heart disease.
In an event Thursday with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins promoting the revised nutrition policy, Kennedy referred to the heart association as a “big villain.” In Kennedy’s telling, the organization “continues to accept millions of dollars from the biggest processed food makers in this country.” Doing so, he argued, “fortified a dogma that vilified and demonized good food.”
The new nutrition guidelines also recommend full-fat dairy, directly contradicting the heart association’s recommendation of reduced-fat options, such as fortified plant-based milk alternatives.
Cancer, heart disease and diabetes are among the leading causes of death and drivers of health care costs in the United States, according to a different federal agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The USDA nutrition guidelines say they target those same chronic illnesses but promote the high-fat, high-cholesterol foods that study after study shows contribute to them.
Ultimately, this isn’t just bad advice; it’s also dangerous to public health and the planet.
The slogan of the guidelines is “Eat Real Food,” which is defined as “whole, nutrient-dense, and naturally occurring.” Putting aside that animal products — most of which come from factory farms — are arguably the most processed foods on Earth, the only thing about these guidelines that’s significantly different from past pyramids is the emphasis on meat and dairy. This happens to be the opposite of the advice of virtually every credible health-related organization.
The Department of Agriculture may put out nutritional guidelines, but it’s worth remembering that it isn’t a medical body — it represents farm operations, including cattle ranchers and dairy farmers. As Kennedy said on Thursday, “It’s important that the American people know that sometimes they are getting medical advice from people who have an economic stake in that advice, and we have a responsibility to question that.”
Indeed. The USDA has been accused of having a revolving door for lobbyists and of promoting the interests of industry over public health. In October, Rollins announced a battery of plans to “strengthen the American beef industry, reinforcing and prioritizing the American rancher’s critical role in the national security of the United States.” What beef has to do with national security, I can’t say, but Americans’ health clearly isn’t the only priority of the Trump administration.