Trump eyes federal Epstein investigation that targets his foes, but not himself

Donald Trump hasn’t just spent months insisting that he did not know about and had no involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, the president has also desperately tried to make the scandal go away, condemning the controversy as a “scam” and a “hoax” concocted by his political enemies.

Those efforts took a dramatic step backward on Wednesday morning, as Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a package of emails, obtained by the Epstein estate, in which the convicted sex offender wrote, among other things, that Trump had “spent hours” at Epstein’s house with one of Epstein’s victims. In a separate message, Epstein said the future president “knew about the girls.”

The revelations dovetailed with Republicans on the same committee releasing a tranche of 20,000 documents it received from the Epstein estate in response to a congressional subpoena. An MSNBC report noted that some of the additional email correspondence between Epstein and his associates was “unflattering” to Trump. A related report in The New York Times summarized, in reference to the documents: “Mr. Epstein insulted Mr. Trump and hinted that he had damaging information on him.”

In the immediate aftermath of the reports, the usually talkative president had very little to say about the reporting (which includes allegations that have not been substantiated by MSNBC). The Republican published a handful of missives to his social media platform on the matter, but most focused on his appeals to GOP lawmakers to follow his lead on the scandal.

On Friday morning, however, Trump broke new ground, with an online item that read in its entirety:

Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him. This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!

There’s no point in trying to summarize in a single blog post every error of fact and judgment in the president’s 116-word rant — the Russia scandal, for example, still isn’t a scam — but the bottom line comprises three key elements.