Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick indicted on allegations of stealing FEMA funds

The Florida Democrat is accused of using $5 million in federal disaster relief funds to finance her 2022 congressional campaign.

House to investigate Florida Democrat for alleged campaign finance violations December 27, 2023 / 02:48
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.