Trump saves ‘world’s most prolific drug trafficker’ with a pardon of former Honduras President December 1, 2025 / 07:40

After Venezuela operation, Trump haunted by his pardon for Honduran drug trafficker

Two Latin American strongmen were charged with drug trafficking. One was captured as part of a military raid, the other is free thanks to a Trump pardon.

By  Steve Benen

