Trump follows through on vow, pardons notorious Honduran drug trafficker

When Donald Trump announced the day after Thanksgiving that he intended to pardon former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández, part of me wondered if it might be a trial balloon. Maybe, I thought, the Republican president would float this as a possibility and back down soon after in the face of widespread outrage.

As ridiculous as American politics has become, it seemed implausible that Trump would free a notorious foreign drug trafficker, even as his administration claims to be engaged in a literal armed conflict against foreign drug traffickers.

The president, however, was apparently sincere about his intentions. The Associated Press reported:

Former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández … was released from prison following a pardon from President Donald Trump, officials confirmed Tuesday. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons inmate website showed that Hernández was released from U.S. Penitentiary, Hazelton in West Virginia on Monday, and a spokesperson for the bureau on Tuesday confirmed his release.

Hernández was convicted last year in a sweeping drug-trafficking case and sentenced to 45 years in prison. The outcome of his criminal trial was not exactly surprising. As The New York Times summarized, Hernández “boasted that he would ‘stuff the drugs up the gringos’ noses’” and accepted a $1 million bribe to allow cocaine shipments to pass through his country.

What’s more, the same Times report noted that Hernández “orchestrated a vast trafficking conspiracy” that benefited drug cartels, even as Honduras grew poorer, more violent and more corrupt.

Trump, however, freed him anyway — to the great surprise of both Hondurans and U.S. officials who had invested enormous resources in building a successful case against the former leader.

Pressed for some kind of explanation, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president was responding to “the people of Honduras,” who convinced Trump that the Biden-era Justice Department was being too hard on the notorious drug trafficker.

Leavitt: "The people of Honduras have highlighted to him how the former President Hernandez was set up. This was a clear Biden over prosecution." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-01T18:50:48.720Z