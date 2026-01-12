Trump echoes segregationists with Civil Rights Act criticism

Donald Trump, who has somehow managed to make racial politics even more central to his movement than when he launched it a decade ago, now routinely spouts rhetoric befitting a 1940s segregationist.
In an interview last week with The New York Times, the president declared that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — which outlawed, among other things, racist discrimination — led to white people being “very badly treated.” Per the Times:
‘White people were very badly treated, where they did extremely well and they were not invited to go into a university to college,’ he said, an apparent reference to affirmative action in college admissions. ‘So I would say in that way, I think it was unfair in certain cases.’
He added: ‘I think it was also, at the same time, it accomplished some very wonderful things, but it also hurt a lot of people — people that deserve to go to a college or deserve to get a job were unable to get a job. So it was, it was a reverse discrimination.’
It’s a line of attack that one could easily imagine being uttered by the likes of avowed bigots such as George Lincoln Rockwell or George Wallace. More recently, conservatives such as the late activist Charlie Kirk have led the charge of baselessly claiming that the Civil Rights Act has facilitated anti-white discrimination.