Trump echoes segregationists with Civil Rights Act criticism

One could easily imagine the president’s line of attack being uttered by the likes of avowed bigots such as George Lincoln Rockwell or George Wallace.

Nikole Hannah-Jones: Trump is ‘eradicating the enforcement mechanisms for our civil rights’ June 29, 2025 / 08:04
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.