Trump’s EEOC issues call for white men to file discrimination suits

The Trump administration and its allies recently opened up a new frontier in their racist assault on diversity, as Trump’s handpicked workplace discrimination enforcer issued an all-points bulletin calling on white men to file suits over diversity policies.
Andrea Lucas, head of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, released a video last week calling for white men who claim they’ve been hurt by diversity policies to file claims to potentially “recover money under federal civil rights laws.”
In an article published one day later, Lucas was quoted telling Reuters that her intent as EEOC chair is to “shift to a conservative view of civil rights,” and she vowed to go after companies with diversity policies next year. And as we’ve seen from the current regime leading the Justice Department’s civil rights division, a “conservative view” of civil rights in Trump’s second term often translates to bogus claims of anti-white oppression and to an outright assault on equality.
Lucas’ announcement comes as conservatives – including JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. — were ramping up their baseless cries that white men are being victimized by dastardly DEI policies.
To be clear, the conservatives making such claims haven’t provided any proof to support their fantasy that diversity policies discriminate against white men. To the contrary, there’s ample evidence that white men have benefited from such policies, and furthermore, that Trump’s war on DEI stands to hurt them, too.
There’s certainly great irony to cries coming from the MAGA movement about the supposedly forgotten white man. The Trump administration features men like Darren Beattie and Paul Ingrassia, who has essentially maintained that white men must be in charge for the nation to run correctly.
Now, white men are in charge and yet the administration is still crying victim – supposedly on white men’s behalf. Americans are living under arguably the most decidedly white-centric administration in modern history.