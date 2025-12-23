Opinion

Trump’s EEOC issues call for white men to file discrimination suits

As the president's allies promote ridiculous claims of discrimination against white men, the government's top anti-discrimination organization is calling on purported victims to submit their stories — and potentially win money.

Trump feels ‘wind at his back’ in DEI crackdown: Analyst January 23, 2025 / 08:59
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.