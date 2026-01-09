Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

DOJ ends another desegregation consent decree in Louisiana

The Trump administration continued its pro-segregation push when it withdrew this week from a decadeslong decree that requires desegregation in a Louisiana parish.

“It furthers a period of segregation”: Inside Project 2025’s Housing Policy September 1, 2024 / 11:14
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.