Countries, including friends of the U.S., commonly nationalized lucrative industries focused on extracting their national resources in the 20th century. Saudi Arabia ousted U.S. companies and nationalized its oil industry in the 1970s and ’80s. In 1938, Mexico expropriated foreign oil assets, including U.S. oil companies. These countries and others chose to reap profits from their own natural resources rather than have them siphoned off in perpetuity by foreign corporations that had the initial advantage of investment capital and technical know-how.

Until now, Trump has been justifying his saber-rattling against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with the false argument that Venezuelan drugs pose an existential threat to Americans. But it appears he’s also making a neocolonial rationale for war, effectively claiming that the U.S. is entitled to Venezuela’s natural resources. Trump is once again revealing his tendency to confess to what his predecessors on the right have denied. While the George W. Bush administration insisted that control of oil was not a reason for the U.S. invasion of Iraq, Trump seems happy to announce that control of the oil is a reason he’s threatening Venezuela. Trump’s America First paradigm doesn’t seek to present the pursuit of geopolitical power as something more noble than it is.

Trump has expressed a desire to seize oil during U.S. conflicts with foreign countries many times in the past, and in a 2023 speech, he said of his first term: “When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse. We would have taken it over, we would have gotten all that oil, it would have been right next door.”

As Karthik Sankaran, a senior research fellow in geoeconomics at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, recently pointed out, Trump’s bid for Venezuelan oil is also strangely timed. The U.S. is not in dire need of oil because of its own massive production of it, and the price of oil is as cheap as it has been in many years. Furthermore, Sankaran notes, global demand for oil may have peaked due to increasing demand for clean energy. In other words, even someone who is unswayed by ethical considerations can’t make a strong case for the U.S. risking war in pursuit of oil when it already has so much.