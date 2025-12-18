President Donald Trump escalated his effort to force regime change in Venezuela on Tuesday by announcing a blockade of all “sanctioned oil tankers” coming in and out of the country.
On Truth Social, Trump boasted about the military assets he’s moved into the Caribbean — “Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America” — and promised the pressure campaign would continue until “they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us.” On Wednesday, Trump doubled down, telling reporters, “We had a lot of oil there. As you know, they threw our companies out. And we want it back.”
Trump didn’t specify exactly what he meant, but he’s probably referring to Venezuela’s nationalization of its oil sector in the 1970s through the 2000s. As The New York Times explains:
[T]he Venezuelan government forced Western firms decades ago to become minority partners in joint ventures with the state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., or PDVSA.
American companies were a major presence in the industry until the 1970s. That decade, Venezuelan leaders put the industry under state control, creating PDVSA, in a popular action that was a hallmark of the country’s democratic and nationalist movements. Hugo Chávez, the socialist leader, enshrined that in the Constitution after he came to power in 1999.
Venezuela’s decision to nationalize its oil sector meant it took over private assets belonging to multinational corporations based in the U.S. (and elsewhere), but it hardly stole oil — the oil belongs to Venezuela. “Venezuela’s natural resources never belonged to the United States,” David Goldwyn, president of Goldwyn Global Strategies, an international energy advisory consultancy, told The Washington Post. “While there have been charges of expropriation, which have been arbitrated in an international tribunal, there is no basis for arguing that Venezuela’s oil was stolen from the United States.”