Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Stephen Miller always planned on deporting immigrant moms

Trump's supporters were told mass deportations would focus on criminals. His homeland security adviser has always had his own definition of "criminal."

‘No one voted to deport moms’: Trump suffers backlash as ICE targets local friends and neighbors May 30, 2025 / 06:31
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.