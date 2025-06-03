Stephen Miller always planned on deporting immigrant moms

In Donald Trump’s second inaugural address, the president renewed a long-standing promise to deport “millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.” That pitch has always been tailored to help listeners hear what they want to hear. For many of his supporters, “criminal” was the important word, implying that Trump would keep communities safe from the dangerous gang members he had warned them about. But for White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, the most important part was — and has always been — the words “millions and millions.”
For Trump’s most influential adviser, the more deportations the better, regardless of criminal status. NBC News reported Monday that in a meeting last week, Miller berated top Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials for not making enough arrests. “According to two sources who spoke with the attendees,” NBC News reported, Miller at one point was “threatening to fire the leaders of the field offices who post the bottom 10% of arrest figures monthly.” (NBC News has reached out to Miller for comment.)
In the same meeting, which was first reported by Axios, Miller set a new quota for ICE’s 25 field offices: 3,000 arrests per day. He confirmed that mandate in a Fox News appearance Wednesday, calling the figure a “minimum” and promising that Trump would “keep pushing to get that number up higher and higher each and every single day.” That new target is already double the quota from January, when each field office was charged with making 75 arrests per day, or roughly 1,200 to 1,500 in total.
Miller’s rant also indicated that ICE’s already expansive efforts weren’t enough to meet the Trump administration’s unofficial goal of 1 million deportees in its first year. NBC News reported that he “told attendees to look more broadly than immigrants who have committed crimes and to arrest noncriminal migrants anywhere they encounter them as well.” It’s exactly the kind of widened net that I predicted in January when the administration first began stripping migrants of their parole or temporary protected status, an ongoing effort that has left more than a million foreign-born people facing potential removal.
The scope of Miller’s demands is far beyond the supposed focus on criminals that other Trump officials have been careful to maintain (at least in public). Even in cases when mistaken identity or administrative oversight have put people legally allowed to be here on planes, the White House has maintained that the focus is on deporting, as press secretary Karoline Leavitt put it in March, “heinous monsters, rapists, murderers, kidnappers, sexual assaulters, predators who have no right to be in this country.”
It’s becoming harder to maintain that fiction, though, as the dragnet widens. Outside immigration courtrooms around the country, ICE agents have begun arresting migrants immediately after dismissing their cases, ending the protection that the legal process had granted them. In doing so, immigration court appointments have become a potential trap for migrants seeking asylum or other grounds to remain in the United States.