Kash Patel fires far-right FBI agent who unleashed racist attack on him

The FBI director recently fired one of his former far-right allies, Stephen Friend, after Friend appeared to accuse Patel of a cover-up in the D.C. pipe bomb probe.

Kash Patel draws intense criticism over conduct and probes into Trump opponents December 6, 2025 / 09:33
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.