President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday designating the opioid fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction” and describing drug flows into the country as “a direct military threat to the United States of America.” The preposterous order seems intended to expand the grounds on which the U.S. can wage war in the Western hemisphere and beyond.
Trump’s executive order mischaracterizes illicit fentanyl as something “closer to a chemical weapon than a narcotic” that “threatens our national security and fuels lawlessness in our hemisphere and at our borders.” It calls on the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to collectively guard against “the potential for fentanyl to be weaponized for concentrated, large-scale terror attacks by organized adversaries.”
Trump’s description of fentanyl as a chemical weapon is untenable. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid (which is a lot more potent than heroin and morphine). Though it is abused illicitly as a street drug, classifying it as a weapon — to say nothing of a “weapon of mass destruction” — makes no sense if only because it also is used in the U.S. for legitimate medical reasons. Nobody disputes that fentanyl’s tremendous potency makes it extremely dangerous outside of a supervised medical context, but a drug that can be deadly isn’t necessarily a weapon.
Trump’s executive order rests on the assumption that drug cartels are terrorist organizations that see the U.S. as their adversary. But terrorist organizations have political and ideological goals. By contrast, cartels are profit-seeking entities, and they view selling fentanyl and other drugs as a way to make money. They certainly exhibit a callous disregard for life in their distribution of fentanyl, but given that their business model requires responding to demand in the marketplace for illicit drugs, they’re obviously not actively seeking to kill off their consumers. And while cartels employ violence and sometimes seek political influence in the countries they’re based in, they do this toward the end of achieving their monopolistic business goals, not creating or ruling over a new kind of society.
Furthermore, none of the lethal effects of fentanyl approach the threshold for how we understand weapons of mass destruction, which the United Nations General Assembly defined in the 1970s as “atomic explosive weapons, radioactive material weapons, lethal chemical and biological weapons, and any weapons developed in the future which might have characteristics comparable in destructive effect to those of the atomic bomb or other weapons mentioned above.”