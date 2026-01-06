Instead of court-martialing Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, as he threatened to do in November, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the self-proclaimed “secretary of war,” pivoted and said Tuesday that Kelly will be administratively (meaning, arbitrarily and behind closed Pentagon doors) demoted in rank. Kelly retired in 2011 as a captain (colonel equivalent) with 25 years in the U.S. Navy, including combat missions and missions to outer space. He earned Hegseth’s ire in the fall when he joined five other Democrats in the Senate and recorded a public video reminding service members of their duty to disobey illegal orders.
It seems obvious why Hegseth backed off the court-martial threat — Sen. Kelly committed no crime — but the law doesn’t allow Hegseth to reduce Kelly’s rank and pension for contributing to that video, either.
As the Supreme Court has recognized, retirement from the active duty ranks of the U.S. military after decades of service is a hard-earned honor and represents just financial compensation for years of sacrifice to our nation. The specific rank a military retiree holds after retirement signifies not only their honorable service; it also determines how much pension that retiree receives for the rest of their life. Hence, its determination is a serious process outlined by federal law.
Military retirement is not, and cannot be allowed to be turned into, a weapon of intimidation against military retirees who speak out against a presidential administration. But, unfortunately, Hegseth is trying to do just that.
According to federal law, grade (rank) determinations at retirement are final and are based on the last rank “satisfactorily” held while on active duty. Per statute, revisitation of this “final” determination after retirement is only authorized — and this makes good sense — in cases of fraud, or when evidence of misconduct committed while on active duty otherwise unknown at original retirement finally surfaces, or for other good cause related to conduct while on active duty service.
The defense secretary does not have some free-floating power to revisit retirement rank whenever a retiree does something that annoys him. Retirement rank is exclusively about active duty service.
If Secretary Hegseth wants to end Sen. Kelly’s retirement pay for alleged misconduct during his retirement, then he needs to convict him through a court-martial — that’s how the Supreme Court has acknowledged retirement pay can be terminated — and not by pretending the law allows him to do something it clearly does not.
This threatened abuse of power — and straight up illegality — will be less straightforward for Sen. Kelly to challenge, given the lack of due process and the dearth of an internal Pentagon appeals route for such an unlawful demotion, but he should prevail for numerous reasons if this winds up in federal court.
First and foremost, Sen. Kelly and his fellow lawmakers did nothing wrong and certainly nothing criminal. While Congress has, since the Civil War era, maintained military court-martial jurisdiction over retirees, its exercise is rare, and military law certainly does not criminalize First Amendment protected speech, including simply exhorting service members to follow the law. Furthermore, there is a well-developed and widely held argument that the exercise of some military-unique crimes that rightly limit service members’ First Amendment rights more than of their civilian counterparts — such as the offense of contemptuous words against the president and others — cannot be constitutionally extended to retirees.