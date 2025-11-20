Six lawmakers warned the military about Trump — and then he proved their point

Six Democratic U.S. lawmakers who have previously served either in the military or in the intelligence community released a video on Tuesday directly addressing those still serving and telling them “you can refuse illegal orders.” The video has incensed the MAGA right — including, it seems, President Donald Trump. On Thursday morning, Trump posted to Truth Social what appeared to be a response to the video: “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”
The Democratic lawmakers were in the right — and Trump’s inflammatory response only proves their point.
In the striking video, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, Rep. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Rep. Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania take turns speaking to the camera. In alternating clauses, they cite their service backgrounds and say that Americans’ trust in the U.S. defense establishment is “at risk” because the administration is “pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.”
“Like us, you all swear an oath to protect and defend this constitution,” the lawmakers say. “Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home.”
Twice the lawmakers say people in the military “can” refuse illegal orders, and the third time, Deluzio says “you must” refuse illegal orders.
The Trump administration and its allies have responded in an unhinged manner. The president’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, wrote on social media that “Democrat lawmakers are now openly calling for insurrection.” Trump was posting about the video on Truth Social all morning, saying among other things that their “words cannot be allowed to stand” and reposting a user who wrote, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!” House Speaker Mike Johnson defended Trump’s post that said the lawmakers’ behavior is “punishable by death” as simply “defining the crime of sedition.”