Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Congress shouldn’t tolerate Pete Hegseth’s attack on Sen. Mark Kelly

Defense Secretary Hegseth’s response to a video made by Democrats about the duty to disobey illegal orders is a threat to the separation of powers and represents a gross dereliction of the secretary’s duties running the Pentagon.

‘It’s absurd’: Sen. Kelly bites back at Trump, Hegseth threats over ‘illegal orders’ video November 24, 2025 / 11:41
By  Rachel E. VanLandingham, Lt Col, USAF (ret.)

Rachel E. VanLandingham, Lt Col, USAF (ret.)

Rachel E. VanLandingham, Lt Col, USAF (ret.) is the Irwin R. Buchalter Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School, Los Angeles and president emerita of the National Institute of Military Justice.