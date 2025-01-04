Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Mike Johnson’s ‘Groundhog Day’ speakership

Why the new speaker won’t have much time to celebrate Friday's narrow victory.

‘Major agenda in front of us’: Rep. Donalds reacts to Johnson being re-elected as Speaker January 3, 2025 / 01:58
By  Susan Del Percio
Susan Del Percio

Susan Del Percio

Susan Del Percio is a Republican strategist and a political analyst for MS NOW.