Republicans scramble to clean up their own mess as shutdown deadline nears

As this week got underway, most of the people on Capitol Hill — lawmakers, staffers, congressional reporters, et al. — were confident that members would prevent a government shutdown. As this week nears its end, that confidence is in short supply. NBC News reported:

The House rejected a bill Thursday to keep the government funded temporarily after Republican leaders reneged on an earlier bipartisan deal and made modifications to appease President-elect Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk and an internal GOP revolt. … The rejected measure leaves Congress without a clear plan to avoid a looming government shutdown.

The day before the deadline did not go as expected. After Republicans abandoned the bipartisan compromise they’d already agreed to, the assumption was that GOP leaders would huddle with Democratic leaders in the hopes of crafting a new agreement.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and his team instead chose an alternate course: Republicans negotiated with other Republicans, crafting a deal that not only omitted Democratic priorities that Johnson had already agreed to, but also left Democrats out of the policymaking process altogether — despite the inconvenient fact that Democrats, at least for now, control the Senate and the White House.

This approach failed spectacularly when Democrats, predictably, balked at the GOP-only measure, and when 38 House Republicans rejected their own party’s oddly named “American Relief Act.”

For the beleaguered House speaker, whose future prospects appear rather bleak, it was the second debacle in as many days. Johnson tried to suggest the Democratic minority was to blame for his fiasco, but it was a hilariously unpersuasive argument given this week’s events:

Republican leaders agreed to a deal with Democrats.

Republican leaders abandoned their own deal after Elon Musk peddled misinformation about it.

Republican leaders crafted a new bill without Democratic input and while scrapping Democratic priorities.

Republican leaders blamed Democrats for choosing not to go along with all of this.

Of course, the developments left the political world with the uncomfortable question of how to avoid a government shutdown with just hours remaining before the deadline.

There’s ample chatter about a possible “Plan C,” though as Thursday’s developments wrapped up, some members of both parties remained focused on “Plan A”: the bipartisan deal unveiled on Tuesday, which remains on the table, and which still hasn’t been brought to the floor for a vote.