Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Mike Johnson’s speakership is already in trouble, thanks to Elon Musk

The government shutdown debacle shows the strength of Elon Musk's position — and the weakness of Mike Johnson's.

Trump is ‘chief of staff’ to ‘President Musk’ at this point, says Rep. Goldman December 19, 2024 / 06:28
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.