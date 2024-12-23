Musk’s power over Republicans has an eerie historical parallel

What a bipartisan group of legislators hammered out over months, Elon Musk destroyed with a tweet.
Or rather, with dozens of posts on his social media site X, sent at a furious pace over the course of 12 hours last week. In post after post, Musk hammered at the budget deal with a flurry of false claims and threats of electoral retribution against any Republican who dared support the legislation brokered to prevent a government shutdown. And it worked. Republican lawmakers turned on the bill, citing overwhelming pressure from constituents spurred on by Musk’s posts. “My phone was ringing off the hook,” Republican Rep. Andy Barr told The Associated Press. “The people who elected us are listening to Elon Musk.”
The specter of voters whipped into a frenzy by an outsider with a megaphone should feel familiar for Republican politicians. For three decades, right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh bent the party to his will by dangling the threat of his millions of loyal listeners — and reliable voters — over their heads. As Musk tests the power of X to discipline Republican lawmakers, he is also testing whether he can replicate Limbaugh’s singular influence over the GOP — and whether he can use his power to both amplify Donald Trump’s political will and assert his own as well.
Early in his days as a nationally syndicated radio host, Limbaugh showed the power of the microphone over the power of the purse. “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” which began to air across the country in 1988, transformed both talk radio and political communication. He quickly built an audience of millions of devoted listeners who waited on hold for hours just for the chance to talk to Limbaugh on air. By 1992, he had two bestselling books, a nightly television show in the works, and the ear of the president of the United States.
President George H.W. Bush, locked in a tough re-election campaign that year, had come to see Limbaugh as a sort of base-whisperer. Even after eight years as Ronald Reagan’s vice president and four years as president, Bush had never won over right-wing Republicans, who flocked to right-wing populist Pat Buchanan during the 1992 Republican primaries. Limbaugh, who had supported Buchanan over Bush, received a personal invitation from the president to spend a night at the White House, an evening Bush used to try to woo the radio host. Limbaugh readily agreed, piling praise on Bush in the closing months of the campaign.
Limbaugh failed to translate his support into electoral success — Buchanan lost the primary, Bush lost the election — but his prominence during the campaign elevated him as a power player in national politics. Two years later, when Republican politicians sought to kill an anti-lobbying bill, they asked Limbaugh to attack the bill and the Republicans who supported it. Limbaugh did; the bill died.
Republican lawmakers continued to partner with Limbaugh over the coming decades, seeing him as both a powerful ally and a potential threat. After all, they could encourage his efforts but not control them, and when Limbaugh broke with party leaders, his words cut a path of chaos and destruction through Congress. This often came in the form of listeners overloading congressional switchboards with phone calls and emails, on issues from immigration to health care. Whether Republicans were cowed by the calls or just used them as cover to break with party leaders wasn’t always clear. But each episode helped secure Limbaugh’s legacy as a bill killer.