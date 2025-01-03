Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Mike Johnson is the perfect fall guy for the new Trump era

If Johnson does eke out re-election as House speaker, he will be volunteering to be Trump’s first scapegoat.

Trump calling on Republicans to fall in line, support Johnson in speaker vote January 2, 2025 / 07:31
By  James Downie

James Downie

James Downie is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.