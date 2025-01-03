Mike Johnson is the perfect fall guy for the new Trump era

Outside a New Year’s Eve gathering at his Mar-a-Lago club, Donald Trump was asked to make the case for Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., to continue as House speaker. “He’s the one that can win right now,” Trump replied.
Well, if that isn’t a ringing endorsement, I don’t know what is. But by Trumpian standards, “he’s the one that can win” is an honest answer, because the president-elect isn’t looking for a capable speaker. The truth is Johnson has what Trump needs: a working pulse, total loyalty and utter disposability. That’s all that’s required to be the next fall guy for the new Trump era.
As of Friday morning, Republicans’ narrow majority means it’s still unclear whether that fall guy will be Johnson or someone else with those three traits, all widely available in the House GOP caucus. Republicans emerged from the 2024 elections with a 220-215 advantage in the chamber. Their count shrunk by one last month when disgraced Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida resigned from Congress and announced he wouldn’t return in the new year despite winning re-election.
Unless Gaetz tries to slink back into his old seat, Johnson will enter the day with just two votes to spare. Already, one Republican, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, has announced his opposition. Several others, such as Chip Roy of Texas, remain uncommitted; still others, Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, are seeking concessions from Johnson. And, echoing the first Trump administration’s lack of intuitional understanding and basic competence, Punchbowl reports that the president-elect’s “relatively inexperienced legislative affairs staff … seems to be scrambling to figure out who else is a no.”
That said, the House has two motivations for wrapping things up sooner rather than later. The first is purely personal: As Punchbowl noted Thursday, “members don’t get paid if they don’t get sworn in, which happens after the speaker vote.” The second is that the House just has three days to get up and running before it’s scheduled to certify Trump’s election win on Monday. And since the most obvious alternatives to Johnson — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio — don’t have quick paths to 218 votes, the clock works to the current speaker’s advantage.
If Johnson does eke out re-election as speaker, he will be volunteering to be a fitting first scapegoat. Like so many of the once and future president’s most fervent supporters, Johnson is an evangelical Christian who has nevertheless backed a steadfastly sinful man. And, crucially for Trump, Johnson’s backing takes the sycophantic approach. Even before he became speaker, Johnson recruited his colleagues to sign an amicus brief supporting Texas’ lawsuit to invalidate the 2020 election results. He has already bowed and scraped before Trump multiple times since becoming speaker just over a year ago, including an especially embarrassing news conference for a bill to restrict noncitizen voting — which is already illegal.