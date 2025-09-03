Trump says the National Guard is coming to Chicago

Federal troops are coming to Chicago, President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

“We’re going in,” Trump said, without specifying a timeline for when he intended to send the National Guard to the city.

In a news conference shortly after Trump’s announcement, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson warned the president against sending National Guard troops to his city and said Chicago has a gun problem, not an immigrant problem.

“We do not want or need military occupation in our city. We do not want or need militarized immigration enforcement in our city,” Johnson said.

Johnson added: “There are measures that the federal government can take right now to help continue to drive down violence and crime in our city. We need the federal government to stop the endless flow of guns into our state and into our city.”

On Saturday, Johnson signed an executive order to require federal law enforcement to abide by local rules about masking and identification and to limit local police’s participation in immigration enforcement.

Johnson was joined Tuesday by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who said the Trump administration is not working in coordination with him and called Trump’s threats “a political drama to cover up for his corruption.”