Trump pledges to send National Guard to Chicago September 3, 2025 / 04:12

Trump says the National Guard is coming to Chicago

The city is bracing for a deployment of troops and federal agents similar to those seen in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

