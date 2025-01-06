History will look kindly on the Jan. 6 committee

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., were honored by President Joe Biden with the Presidential Citizens Medal last week. It’s the second-highest civilian award in the U.S., and for the co-chairs of the House Jan. 6 committee it’s well-deserved.
In an interview with NBC News in December, though, President-elect Donald Trump promised to pardon Jan. 6 rioters and said, “Everybody on that committee … for what they did, yeah, honestly, they should go to jail.”
The committee may have lost the current political moment, but it did invaluable work to preserve a meticulous and comprehensive record of Trump’s monthslong attempt at a self-coup. As disgraceful as it is that Trump is going to avoid accountability — and is now empowered to spur bogus investigations into the committee’s members — history should look kindly on the Jan. 6 committee’s final report.
Trump’s return to the White House is, by all appearances, a rejection by the American people of the defunct committee’s work. Many Republicans and conservative commentators who four years ago said Trump’s incitement of the mob that attacked the Capitol rendered him unfit for office have since fallen in line behind the party’s unquestioned leader. And he’s unlikely to ever have to answer before a jury of his peers for his attempt to overturn a free and fair election based on lies that — as members of his own administration testified before the Jan. 6 committee — he knew were lies.
Though MAGA always positioned the bipartisan committee as a “witch hunt” and a “kangaroo court,” the committee’s hearings were both dramatic and sober. There was appalling video of the day’s violence, much of it never before shown to the public. And contrary to MAGA accusations of a Democratic partisan witch hunt, nearly all of the testimony came from former Trump administration officials, other Republicans and police officers savagely assaulted by Trump’s mob.
But despite the committee’s name, a lot of the testimony had little to do with the Jan. 6 riot itself. Trump’s repeated attempts to bully Republican state officials into overturning the election results were also exhaustively documented.
To cite just one of these officials, Arizona’s Republican House speaker, Rusty Bowers, testified that after refusing to submit to Trump’s demands, he endured a public smear campaign and faced harassment at his home. One man showed up to his residence and waved a gun at his family and neighbors. Bowers called Trump’s attempt to steal the election a “tragic parody.”
Trump’s attorney general at the time, Bill Barr, told the committee under oath that he informed Trump his accusations about voter fraud were “bullshit.” Trump’s daughter Ivanka, also under oath, echoed Barr’s assessment of her father’s big lie.
So, how has this already been so thoroughly memory-holed?
As I wrote last month, “Trump’s ‘big lie’ that the 2020 election was stolen has been debunked for years in court and by Republican and Democratic election officials. … But the ‘basic message’ of that lie will never die. In fact, you could say the big lie won the 2024 election.”