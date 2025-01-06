Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

History will look kindly on the Jan. 6 committee

Trump wants to put them in jail, but the committee members are patriots who created an important historical record of Trump's self-coup.

Before Trump takes office, Biden gives top citizens medals noting recipients’ ‘honor and decency’ January 2, 2025 / 05:40
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.