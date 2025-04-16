Opinion

When the second Trump White House promises to do something lawless — they mean it

This administration hasn't been constrained by the Constitution or the Supreme Court — and no one in America is immune from being targeted.

Judge weighs contempt proceedings against Trump administration April 16, 2025 / 04:19
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.