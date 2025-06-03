The left’s reckoning on free speech

Free speech is under siege in America at a level not seen since the McCarthy era. President Donald Trump has launched a multipronged attack on speech rights designed to help him wield authoritarian power and chill dissent against his right-wing political agenda.
The response from Democrats and progressive institutions has been shockingly feeble. Democrats’ objections to Trump’s assault on free speech have been slow, quietly articulated and laden with caveats. Several universities have already complied with Trump’s diktats. And while plenty of progressive activists and commentators have expressed dismay over the fate of pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, the broader attacks on the cardinal democratic right of free speech haven’t served as the kind of central rallying point one might hope for at a time of creeping authoritarianism.
Here’s a key reason: Trump is using some of the left’s own tools against itself, and it doesn’t know how to fight back.
The president is weaponizing the logic of “safe spaces,” an idea once championed by progressive activist circles, to suppress free speech. He has also made use of many Democrats’ belief in the “Palestine exception” to free speech — the position that certain forms of criticizing Israel should be censored or outlawed. Using these two distinct ideas, he’s able to exploit the left where it is weakest on speech rights and norms.
Much of the progressive left has viewed free speech claims as a tool of centrists or the right for the past decade or so. This was always misguided, but Trump’s particular exploitation of “safe spaces” has exposed a particularly dangerous vulnerability for progressive activism. And many liberals and Democrats have long been comfortable with censorship of pro-Palestinian speech, which is coming to haunt them now.
The left has an opportunity to re-establish itself as a champion of principled and robust free speech rights to protect against further democratic erosion. Conversely, if liberals and progressives allow their support for speech rights to remain contingent on political convenience, they’ll never be able to form the pro-democracy front that’s badly needed in this moment.
The centerpiece of Trump’s censorship agenda is a crackdown on speech critical of Israel, under the dubious pretext that pro-Palestinian speech from immigrants and protests at universities is tantamount to antisemitic harassment or support of Hamas. Most recently, Trump is attempting to block Harvard from enrolling international students after accusing the university of failing to address antisemitism on campus. And skittish universities are withholding diplomas and banning from campus student commencement speakers who denounce what they describe as genocide in Gaza. This is where the assault on free speech is starting, but it’s not likely to be where it ends.
The dangers of safetyism
In the 2010s, many young progressive activists on and off college campuses embraced “safetyism” — an umbrella term that I’ll define in this article as a cluster of concepts that maintain that safety is about not just protection from physical violence but also about protection from mental and emotional discomfort and distress. Under safetyism, words can be considered violent.
Within this constellation of ideas, “safe spaces” are about not physical protection but rather the carving out of space for affirmation, support and solidarity for people from marginalized groups.
The concept of “safe spaces” dates to the gay liberation and feminist movements in the 1960s, but in the 2010s it had a new moment with a broader range of meanings and absorbed elements of the era’s general cultural turn toward mental health awareness and sensitivity, such as avoiding “triggering” content. While affinity groups and attentiveness to trauma can be good things, “safe spaces” also evolved into a cudgel against free speech norms and practices.
Safe spaces were cited in many high-profile censorship-related incidents on college campuses in the 2010s, including various guests’ being uninvited from speaking events; Yale faculty member Erika Christakis’ resignation following a campus firestorm over an email she sent arguing students should have the right to wear potentially offensive costume; and Wesleyan College students’ attempts to defund the student newspaper for publishing an op-ed critical of the Black Lives Matter movement. Safe space arguments also contributed to the ouster of offenders from professional activist spaces within the left and were invoked to shape coverage at The New York Times. In many of these cases, political speech was deemed objectionable or censored under the banner of keeping spaces safe.
Some of the reaction to this activist scene was hysterical and overstated the power of these activists. But the ideas were real and influential in liberal and progressive spaces, and the transformation of the meaning of safety was always misguided and an ominous development for attitudes toward speech. It also happened against the backdrop of a broader liberal complacency about protecting free speech from powerful institutions and figures — at the time, many in the scene were unconcerned by the idea of big tech companies such as pre-Elon Musk Twitter censoring content, for example.
Even though the safetyist activists weren’t part of some totalitarian project, efforts to render political language as violent are the kind of thing that totalitarian governments use to crack down on speech. And we’re seeing the danger of how that can play out.
As Brown University political scientist Alex Gourevitch explained in a trenchant essay in Boston Review, safetyism has since been successfully appropriated by reactionaries and their allies to suppress student movements criticizing Israel. Data indicates that nearly all pro-Palestinian student encampments and demonstrations that took place from Oct. 7, 2023, to May 2024 were nonviolent and that they focused on calls for changes to Israeli policy toward Gaza and university divestment from Israel. But activist critics of the pro-Palestinian movement and alumni networks invoked safetyist rhetoric and codes to pressure university administrations to quash them; private lawsuits against Harvard, for example, cited complaints describing keffiyehs as provocations and student anxiety about protests as “scary” for nonspecific reasons in making the case that the campus was a hostile environment, according to Boston Review.
Under safetyism, psychological distress served as a pretext for brutally repressing pro-Palestinian protests, often with the assistance of police against nonviolent protesters, and generating a significantly greater arrest rate than during the antiwar protests against the Vietnam War. That is not to deny the reports of antisemitic harassment of Jewish students and disruptions of academic life at universities, which don’t necessarily fall under protected speech. But there is no evidence that those were common or defining aspects of pro-Palestinian demonstrations, nor does their existence explain the severity of the crackdowns. (And notably, harassment of pro-Palestinian protesters wasn’t addressed in the same way by universities.)
At Columbia University, the epicenter of the pro-Palestinian movement, the administration disciplined students through an administrative apparatus developed in 2022 that promoted “holistic well-being” and “inclusion” and represents a moral-therapeutic and safetyist outlook on discipline. The administration seemingly calculated that it could punish students more quickly and with less possibility for pushback than if it used another code of conduct at the university developed in the wake of the 1968 protests against the Vietnam War, which had aimed, according to Columbia University law professor David Pozen, to “secure a wide berth for political expression and to stave off content- or viewpoint-discriminatory administrative responses.”
Since taking office in January, Trump has turbocharged safetyist repression of one of the most important social justice movements of our time — and used it to try to control universities themselves.
He immediately set his sights on Columbia University, accusing it of neglecting to crack down on antisemitism and violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which requires universities that receive federal funding to weed out discriminatory “harassment” and “hostile environments” on their campuses. Despite its own sustained attention to antisemitism on campus and draconian crackdowns on protests, Columbia caved to Trump’s threats.