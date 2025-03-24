Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump is successfully using Columbia as a guinea pig for suppressing free speech

Columbia’s surrender to Trump doesn’t bode well for the rest of America’s universities.

Columbia University agrees to Trump demands to restore federal funding March 21, 2025 / 04:45
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.