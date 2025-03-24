Trump is successfully using Columbia as a guinea pig for suppressing free speech

Columbia University caved. After the Trump administration cut off $400 million in federal funding based on the claim that the university had failed to protect Jewish students from harassment during pro-Palestinian protests last year, the university has agreed to a series of demands that will make major changes to the university’s core functions, including the way it handles admissions, security and academic inquiry.
If anyone were somehow still under the illusion that the MAGA right champions free speech, this may be the clearest example yet that President Donald Trump is in reality one of the country’s greatest enemies of free speech. Strong-arming Columbia University is an affront to the First Amendment. And at a time of rising authoritarianism, Columbia’s concessions should be setting off sirens about the repression of free speech on campuses, one of the most essential spaces for dissent in American life.
My colleague Clarissa Jan-Lim summarized the concessions so far:
In a memo issued Friday afternoon, the university said it will ban face masks “for the purpose of concealing one’s identity”; hire 36 “special officers” empowered to arrest students and remove them from campus; appoint a senior vice provost to oversee the department of Middle East, South Asian and African studies; adopt a formal definition of antisemitism; review its admission procedures to ensure those processes are “unbiased”; and commit to “greater institutional neutrality” — most of which address demands from the Trump administration.
Notably, Columbia has declined to pursue legal challenges to Trump’s suppression agenda and decided to go along with many of its suggestions (some of which it was reportedly considering on its own).
One thing must be clear: Trump’s demands aren’t about protecting Jewish students from bigotry. As Vox’s Zack Beauchamp writes, Trump is at the forefront of the pro-Israel, antisemitic right. Our president has posted antisemitic memes, dined with Holocaust-deniers, declared that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer isn’t Jewish and allied with militants who traffic in antisemitic ideology. He leads a movement brimming with antisemitic sentiment, and his movement’s theories of society and power rely on antisemitic tropes.
And while there were reports of antisemitic conduct on Columbia’s campus last year, Trump has failed to demonstrate why those episodes warrant something so radical as ruining the university financially instead of letting the university deal with the issue on its own, as it already has been. As a group of legal scholars at Columbia University have pointed out in an article, Trump’s claims that Columbia violated provisions of the Civil Rights Act protecting Jewish students entail “no explanation of the alleged violations, no mention of a completed investigation, and no account of how Columbia has been deliberately indifferent to ongoing antisemitic discrimination or harassment on its campus — perhaps because any such account would be implausible at this time. There is therefore no apparent statutory basis for a funding cutoff.”