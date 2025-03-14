Democratic leaders are failing the Mahmoud Khalil test

President Donald Trump’s attempt to deport pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil marks one of Trump’s most egregious assaults on democratic liberties since taking office. Yet too many Democrats, particularly in party leadership, are responding to Trump in the most mealymouthed way possible. But this is a problem of Democrats’ own making: Their trepidation stems from their own history of repressing speech critical of Israel — and now we’re all at risk of paying the price for it.
Khalil, an Algerian citizen of Palestinian descent, is a green-card holder who finished a master’s program at Columbia University in December (he is expected to graduate in the spring). He played a leading role in activism on Columbia’s campus last year objecting to Israel’s brutal treatment of Gaza, and served as a representative of student activists in negotiations with the university administration over a divestment campaign. A Columbia professor recently described him as a “consummate diplomat” who “seeks mediated resolutions through speech and dialogue.” He has an 8-month pregnant wife, who is a U.S. citizen.
This legal permanent resident’s detention was made all the more disturbing by the way in which it was carried out. Khalil was detained in the lobby of his Columbia University-owned New York City apartment building on Saturday, with ICE agents changing their claims about his immigration status mid-arrest.
At first, the Trump administration provided no public legal explanation of its actions, even as it shipped Khalil to a detention facility in Louisiana. Green-card holders can be deported for certain crimes, but the government has not even charged Khalil with anything. Instead, the government is invoking an obscure provision of immigration law, which holds that an immigrant can be removed from the country if the U.S. secretary of state determines that their presence or activities are deemed to potentially have “serious adverse foreign policy consequences.” That’s why a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson has described Khalil as “aligned to Hamas.” But the administration has failed to provide any evidence or explanation for how this student activist is allegedly “aligned to Hamas” or poses a “serious” risk to U.S. foreign policy.
Instead, the Trump administration is targeting him for his political speech and activism — and openly admitting that his arrest is meant to scare other pro-Palestinian activists. On Truth Social, Trump called Khalil a “Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student“ and warned that his arrest is the “first arrest of many to come.” He added: “We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it.”
Many civil liberties advocates, centrist and left-of-center observers recognize Khalil’s detention as an assault on free speech. Georgetown legal scholar Steve Vladeck said that the Trump administration’s actions constitute “unconstitutional retaliation for First Amendment-protected speech.” The organization Jewish Voice for Peace said Trump’s actions were “designed to sow terror among students and immigrant communities” and its protesters poured into Trump Tower in Manhattan chanting “Fight Nazis, not students.” Donna Lieberman, executive director of NYCLU, likened Khalil’s detention to “McCarthyism” and described it as a “targeted, retaliatory, and an extreme attack on his First Amendment rights.” Jameel Jaffer, executive director at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, described Trump’s move as “the kind of action one ordinarily associates with the world’s most repressive regimes.”
Some Democrats have risen to the occasion. “We must be extremely clear: This is an attempt to criminalize political protest and is a direct assault on the freedom of speech of everyone in this country,” said a letter from 14 progressive House Democrats. Another letter, signed by over 100 House Democrats, said Khalil’s detention represents “the playbook of authoritarians, not of elected officials in a democratic society who claim to be the champions of free speech.”
Yet Democratic leaders’ response has been slow, divided and often feeble. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have refused to weigh in. And the statements of both House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer illustrate how caveats and hedging can undermine clear communication and standing for principles.