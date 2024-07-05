Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Who’s most responsible for this Supreme Court’s awful rulings? Ronald Reagan.

Chief Justice John Roberts’ court is the living embodiment of the Reagan Revolution.

Supreme Court signals MORE fallout from bombshell immunity case July 3, 2024 / 09:36
By  Anthony Michael Kreis

Anthony Michael Kreis

Anthony Michael Kreis is an assistant professor of law and political scientist at Georgia State University where he teaches constitutional law. He specializes in the study of American political development and the United States Supreme Court. Professor Kreis is the author of the recently released book on the history of constitutional law, "Rot and Revival: The History of Constitutional Law in American Political Development."