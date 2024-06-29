Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The most surprising aspect of Amy Coney Barrett’s emergency abortion opinion

If the Supreme Court sided with Idaho, it would have affected not just Idaho’s law, but also laws in a half-dozen other states that only allow for abortion to protect the life of a pregnant woman.

Amy Coney Barrett
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett attends a panel discussion at the winter meeting of the National Governors Association, on Feb. 23, 2024 in Washington.Mark Schiefelbein / AP file
By  Jessica Levinson
Jessica Levinson

Jessica Levinson

Jessica Levinson is a Loyola Law School professor and MS NOW columnist.