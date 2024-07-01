Opinion

Trump lost his immunity battle — but won the war

The conservative justices succeeded in delaying the case as long as possible.

Associate Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas in 2021.
By  Norman Eisen  and  Michael Podhorzer

Norman Eisen

Norman Eisen is a co-founder and board member of Democracy Defenders Action and publisher of The Contrarian. Eisen previously served as a U.S. ambassador and in senior White House and congressional staff roles.

Michael Podhorzer

Michael Podhorzer is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. He is the former political director of the AFL-CIO and the founder of the Analyst Institute,