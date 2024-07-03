Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Supreme Court has signed off on a Trump takeover of the DOJ

Tucked inside the immunity ruling in Trump v. United States is a green light to end the Justice Department's post-Watergate independence.

Second Trump term promises new level of lawless after ruling, ‘Richard Nixon would have had a pass’ July 2, 2024 / 09:40
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.