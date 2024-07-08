Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Roberts Court has checkmated the other branches

The court’s conservative justices have rewritten the Constitution to place the judiciary above both Congress and the executive branch.

Lessons from American history in the wake of the Supreme Court immunity ruling July 5, 2024 / 07:37
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.