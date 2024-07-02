I helped prosecute Watergate. The Supreme Court just proved Richard Nixon right.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling Monday in Trump v. U.S., former White House counsel John Dean wrote that the court had “affirmed” the claim of Dean’s former boss, President Richard Nixon: “When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.” As a member of the Watergate special prosecution team that brought Nixon to accountability, and won the Supreme Court’s U.S. v. Nixon ruling that the president is not above the law, I agree. And I add: Rest in peace, democracy and the rule of law.
Monday’s 6-3 ruling creates an imperial presidency Nixon would have loved. The opinion means he would not have been forced to resign and would have served out his full term. His use of the Justice Department, CIA, FBI and his White House and campaign staffs as part of a conspiracy to obstruct justice through perjury, hush money and other crimes — all to cover up his role and theirs in a criminal break-in while he was in office — would no longer be a crime.
Worse, Monday’s ruling means that former President Donald Trump cannot be held fully accountable now, and maybe ever, for using his presidential powers in a conspiracy to attempt to overturn a free and fair election.
True, the court does withhold immunity for a president’s purely personal, unofficial conduct while in office. It does not immunize him for conduct before or after he was in office. But it does grant absolute immunity for one category of conduct and presumptive immunity for another category. It requires the prosecution to rebut the presumption of immunity before the charges can be tried by a jury, and it limits the evidence the prosecution can use to do that.
The court grants absolute immunity to conduct it says falls within the president’s “core” constitutional responsibilities. That severely limits what the court held 50 years ago in U.S. v. Nixon, and is unlike anything in our history. That case held a president is not above the law and must be treated as any other citizen. Yet on Monday, the current Supreme Court tossed that reasoning out the window.
Instead, the Trump decision created a subjective standard vulnerable to the court’s whims and ideologies. It held that “Trump is absolutely immune from prosecution for the alleged conduct involving his discussions with Justice Department officials.” It did so even though those discussions concerned sending letters to states falsely claiming fraud in the 2020 election and urging them to overturn the results. It did so even though special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment lays out how those conversations were part of an overall conspiracy to obstruct a peaceful transfer of power, conduct that was intended to and would have denied all citizens’ votes being counted.
The court did not categorize the other acts alleged in the Jan. 6 special counsel’s indictment, such as the fraudulent slates of electors, as part of the president’s core powers. But the majority declares those actions “at least” presumptively immune, and that the prosecution must rebut that presumption.
Common sense tells us all these actions were clearly the acts of a candidate, not legitimate uses of presidential authority. If this conspiracy is an “official” act, what isn’t? If the Supreme Court can conclude that Trump’s alleged pressuring of the Justice Department is immune, why don’t they also say whether Trump’s calls to Georgia’s secretary of state or his pressuring of Vice President Mike Pence and others are also immune? Why is it necessary to hand the issue to the lower courts when those acts seem to almost everyone definitively unofficial and prosecutable?
These should not be open questions. If former President Trump gets a second term, he and his administration will feel safe in acting with abandon. There will be no guardrails.