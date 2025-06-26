Trans people protected the LGBTQ community. It’s our turn to give back.

This article is part of “Finding Pride in a Divided America,” a special series from MSNBC Daily.
The modern LGBTQ+ rights movement began 56 years ago this month in New York City when a group, led by transgender women of color, fought back against police discrimination at the famed Stonewall Inn.
But in the decades since, many trans people feel as if they have been pushed to the sidelines as the larger queer community has notched wins for recognition and protection, like the Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges that guaranteed the right of marriage for same-sex couples 10 years ago. (Notably, lawmakers in a number of states are now seeking to role back that landmark ruling.) While trans people face increasing hardship as their rights and mere existence come under scrutiny from conservative lawmakers, many also feel a lack of vocal support from the cisgender folks within the LGBTQIA community.
In 2025, with transgender rights the main target of our administration, right-wing politicians and right-wing media, many transgender people say they are on the outside looking in on the very movement they started.
“That dynamic is always there. There’s always this desire that if somehow people can be more presentable to the wider public that there’ll be acceptance in that,” Imara Jones, creator of TransLash Media, told me.
“And I think that one of the things that we’re seeing is the fallacy of that, with respect to, for example, now the attempts to ban gay marriage, right? Within authoritarian shifts that center gender and sexuality, there’s not a safe space for anyone.”
It may be more comfortable to talk about unity and celebration of the LGBTQ rights movement, especially during Pride Month. But if we don’t address the cracks and tensions within our own communities, and if we resist having more honest conversations about whose rights we’re prioritizing over others’, none of us will ultimately achieve the liberation and support we all collectively seek.
The intracommunity battle is both complex and yet drills down to a simple question: Are non-trans queer folks willing to fight a battle that goes beyond their own personal safety?
Advocates, activists and experts say the right has done a good job of encouraging divisions within the community by trying to separate the “T” from the rest of the acronym. That the fissures that were always there have been papered over by other priorities in the community (such as marriage equality). And while acceptance and tolerance of cisgender queer people grew in the past 30 years, those cracks within the queer community became easier to hide.
But with more fixation from conservatives on trans rights, those fissures are widening. Jones says that the right’s attempts to split the community is done with “an understanding that unity is potentially the majority force in America. And that is the threat when you have a society which is closing in on itself. They don’t want that solidarity.”
Rep. Robert Garcia, the first out gay immigrant elected to Congress, told me that “we have a responsibility to uplift everyone. And I think that sometimes folks in the community forget [because] they feel they’ve achieved all the rights that they need. It’s not acceptable to turn our backs, and for anyone to turn their backs on clearly still the most marginalized members of our broader gay and queer community.”
It’s not just rhetoric that the trans community is dealing with. The American Civil Liberties Union is tracking 597 anti-LGBTQ bills in the United States just this year, most of which target trans rights specifically.