Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The terrifying reality Trump’s megabill creates for trans people

My question to everyone reading this is: When is enough enough?

Trump banning health care for transgender youth puts all patients’ resources at risk: Doctor February 13, 2025 / 04:56
By  Katelyn Burns
Katelyn Burns MSNBC

Katelyn Burns

Katelyn Burns is a freelance journalist based in New England.