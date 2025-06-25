Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The fight for marriage equality isn’t over — especially in my home state of Louisiana

Millions of Americans finally exhaled when the Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling protecting same-sex marriage. Ten years later, we're fighting the same battle all over again.

More from MS NOW Daily Must reads from Today's list Mike Johnson may have already lost Max Burns Kash Patel fires far-right FBI agent who unleashed racist attack on him Ja'han JonesTilde Oyster / MSNBC; Getty Images
By  Rep. Troy Carter

Rep. Troy Carter

Rep. Troy Carter represents Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District.